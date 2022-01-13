Leland council approves alcohol in parks at certain town sponsored events

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Town Council has voted to allow alcohol in its parks under circumstances.

At the regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday night, the council unanimously voted to approve a resolution that allows the consumption of malt beverages and unfortified wine at the town’s parks and facilities for certain events.

In December of 2013, the council amended an ordinance to “allow consumption and possession of malt beverages and unfortified wine on town property under certain circumstances and with appropriate approval of Town Council.” Recently, there has been community interest in allowing alcohol at certain town-sponsored events.

The town says since the ordinance was last amended in 2013, there has been no issue in managing the events and attendance has actually grown over the years. Parks and Recreation Staff coordinates with the police department for security at each event, so officers are available if any issues arise. Any person who appears intoxicated will not be allowed on the property.

The resolution allows the consumption of alcohol at the following events.

April 7 – Night Hunt

April 28 – Live at the Park

May 5 – Live at the Park

May 7 – Spring Art Market

May 26 – Live at the Park