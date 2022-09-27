Leland Town Council votes to authorize land purchase for conservation

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Town Council plans to spend thousands of dollars to acquire a large parcel of vacant land.

Council voted tonight in favor of authorizing the town manager to purchase twenty acres of land for $147,500.

The portion of land is located between the intersection of I-140 and 74, and the intersection of I-140 and Hwy 17.

Town leaders say the land purchase will be used for future infrastructure needs, and to preserve open space as the area continues to grow.

“We recently acquired another piece along I-40. So, this can be added to that. Looking to preserve some of these natural areas, some of these natural corridors, particularly along our highways. Some of this land is relatively marginal land, but we feel it has good value for conservation for habitat for animals, and other potential uses,” said Niel Brooks, Leland Assistant Town Manager.

The money for the purchase comes from the town’s property acquisition fund.