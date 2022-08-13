Leland VFW gathering donations for Kentucky flood victims

Leland, NC (WWAY)– The Veterans of Foreign Wars need your help to gather donations for the Kentucky flood victims.

Donation boxes will be placed at Fuzzy Peach, Deb Pickett Financial Advisor Office, Blossoms Restaurant, and the Leland Cultural Arts Center.

Boxes will be put out for collections starting Monday, August 15th and be at these locations for two weeks.

Leland VFW Commander Gerald Decker, told us more details of what they’re looking for.

“Were not raising money, were not asking people to drop off any money, just products that people can use on a day-to-day basis.”

Water, personal hygiene items, diapers, and kids’ toys are all things the veterans are looking for in donations.