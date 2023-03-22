Light exercise can offset health risks

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — According to the latest research, even a little bit of physical activity can make a difference.

Dr. Constance Foreman with Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care says light exercise can offset increased health risks from a sedentary lifestyle.

Foreman says regular exercise can help with weight maintenance, managing blood sugar levels, and improve blood pressure.

She also offered tips on how you can begin to incorporate exercise into your daily lifestyle.

“Not having an all or nothing mentality. Start with doing what you can, and then build on that, so if you’re good with a 5-minute walk, start with that, –and overtime increase as your able. Also, exercise can be very social, so finding accountability partners is helpful, and joining a new fitness class, or even trying something you wanted to do, but never have,” said Dr. Constance Foreman.

Dr. Foreman also encourages doing light exercise after your largest meal of the day. She says it can help combat a spike in blood sugar.