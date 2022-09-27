Local American Red Cross volunteers deploy for Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Fiona response

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The American Red Cross of the Cape Fear is deploying volunteers to assist in response to Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Fiona.

The Red Cross says volunteers are prepared to help after Hurricane Fiona left severe flooding in Puerto Rico, and the organization is expecting Hurricane Ian to have significant impact Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The American Red Cross of the Cape Fear Area’s emergency response vehicle will be heading to Florida on Tuesday, in preparation for expected damage from Hurricane Ian.

Executive Director James Jarvis says four local volunteers have been deployed to help in Florida, and six are in Puerto Rico, helping with damage left behind by Hurricane Fiona.

“We’ve already started moving lots of assets that way, more than 65 tractor trailers full shelter supplies, are already making their way down to Florida, and we’re preparing to have as many as 2,000 volunteers on the ground there, by the end of the week, to deal with what we anticipate to be major damage from a major hurricane making landfall in Florida,” said James Jarvis, American Red Cross of the Cape Fear Area executive director.

With two months left in our hurricane season, the Red Cross is encouraging everyone to develop emergency plans.

“Start making preparations now, to take care of their family. Both, for whatever Hurricane Ian might do and whatever tropical systems going to come in behind them,” said Jarvis.

According to the American Red Cross, your hurricane emergency kit should include food, water, medication, important documents, and identification.