Local artists host inaugural ‘Art in the Yard’ in Carolina Beach

Carolina Beach, NC (WWAY)– A brand new, unique event took place in Carolina Beach over the weekend.

Pleasure Island Art in the Yard was put on Saturday afternoon by the Island Arts Council.

This was an opportunity for local artists and crafters to open their yard, home studios, garages and driveways to people who want to check out or buy their work.

Beth Carter, the organizer of the event and local artist, says she hopes participants see a positive outcome from this event.

“I will be really just ecstatic if everybody feels if they’ve been able to get a lot of traffic, sell some stuff, get some commissions, make contacts with people. It makes me happy not necessarily that I sell today, but that people might be interested in the art of what I do or what somebody else does.” Beth Carter, Stained Glass Artist said.

Carter says that she was amazed with the traffic that came through to see what they had to offer, and hopes this will become an annual event.