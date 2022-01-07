Local doctor identifies the driving factors behind the increase in obesity among young adults

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Recent research at Johns Hopkins University shows an increase in obesity among young adults, and a local doctor is now speaking out on what’s driving the problem.

According to the research, more than half of people between 18 and 25 are overweight.

That puts them at risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and certain types of cancer. Dr. Tori Asbury with Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine in Leland shared what could be the cause, and some tips to maintain a healthy weight.

“When we are having more access to things such as on demand fast food, do more things virtually like school, and work, and social media, really focusing on making healthier choices in our diet and focusing on exercise can be very important,” said Dr. Tori Asbury.

Asbury says that you should monitor your weight and utilize online body mass calculators so you remain a healthy weight and reduce other health risks.