Local leaders in the Cape Fear to attend mayors summit on flooding

CAPE FEAR REGION, NC (WWAY) – Three Cape Fear leaders are expected to head to Washington, D.C. next week to talk with other leaders from across the country about flooding and rising sea levels.

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo, Burgaw Mayor Olivia Dawson, and Pender County Commissioner Jackie Newton will be attending the American Flood Coalition’s Mayors Summit. The three will join 22 other leaders, representing a population of more than 24.7 million people. As cities and towns across the country face the impacts of rising seas, stronger storms, and more frequent flooding, they will discuss possible solutions to keep communities safe.

The summit will include remarks from the EPA, FEMA, NOAA, and Department of Transportation.