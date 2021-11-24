Local non-profit distributes thousands of pounds of food at a Wilmington church

WRAAP hold it's 14th annual pre-Thanksgiving food distribution (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place, known as WRAAP, teamed up with Wilmington’s branch of the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina to distribute around 15,000 pounds of food at its pre-Thanksgiving food distribution event at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church today.

People were able to drive up and the food was placed in their cars by volunteers.

“It gives us an opportunity to address some of the food shortages in our area. Even prior to the pandemic, a lot of people were experiencing food shortages. So this is a great opportunity, to fill in some of those social gaps, as well as food gaps,” said Daryl Dockery, WRAAP executive director.

This is the 14th annual event to help children and families in need. Nearly 400 families got fresh produce and non-perishable items today.