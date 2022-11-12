Local non-profit ‘Save a Vet’ to host Veterans Day fundraiser

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Hannah Block Historic USO is hosting an event on Saturday for Veterans Suicide Awareness Month.

One local non-profit that supports struggling veterans will be there tomorrow to provide more information on their services.

“Save A Vet Now” provides professional mental health treatment to local veterans and their spouses with no out-of-pocket cost.

They work to combat the epidemic of veteran suicides by raising community awareness, providing veterans with opportunities for social connection, and generating donations to provide services.

Tomorrow the group will host a fundraiser at the Hannah Block USO Building to help provide these services to veterans in need.

“Tomorrow there will be a lot of information along 2nd Street, and we’ll be willing to provide even more than that about our own organization and how veterans can get help in our local organizations. Look for anybody with a lanyard, and we’ll be willing to answer your questions,” said Save a Vet Now Founder, Tony Vivaldi.

The Art Can Save A Vet Now Exhibit is tomorrow, and will have paintings, pottery, jewelry, and other artwork available for sale and auction from 10am to 6pm free of cost.