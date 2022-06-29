Local organization prepares to clean up trash on Masonboro Island on Fourth of July

Volunteers grabbed a trash bag and collected trash to keep this barrier island clean. (Photo: Masonboro.org)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —A popular location for Fourth of July celebrations is Masonboro Island. A local organization is continuing its annual cleanup efforts on the island for Independence Day.

Volunteers from Masonboro.org will be on the island on the holiday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., working 4-hour shifts to pick up trash.

Since 2009, the organization has conducted the annual holiday clean up, removing and recycling trash collected, and reminding those visiting the island to take their trash with them when they leave.

This year, organizers are expecting a large crowd, and are prepared to help protect the island from litter.

“Based on last year’s numbers, hopefully some of the word is getting out, about taking your trash with you. So last year, like I said it was a surprise to me, and it was really wonderful, but we probably didn’t have half of a large construction dumpster full of trash. It’s still, –still a lot of trash. You know, more than needed to be left on the island, but we’re also there to help facilitate removing it,” said Jack Kilbourne, Masoboro.org co-founder.

Masonboro.org currently has 40 people signed up to volunteer for to work 4-hour long shifts on the island, but would like to have at least 25 more volunteers.