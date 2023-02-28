Local reaction to NAACP Image Awards

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The 54th NAACP Image Awards aired on Saturday, February 25, recognizing excellence in film, tv, music and literature.

The award ceremony was created in 1967 by the NAACP Hollywood Branch, and was first nationally televised in 1994. The ceremony recognizes black achievement in more than 40 categories that are voted on by organization members.

New Hanover County president LeRon Montgomery says the awards have remained inspirational to members of the black community since its creation more than a half-century ago.

Especially with this being the closing of Black History Month. I think it comes at a good time, and a reminder of encouragement and –that bravery, and give us the bravery that we can excel and do anything that we strive to do, and these are the positive role models here to show us that we can do it. I do appreciate the NAACP for giving us that opportunity,” said LeRon Montgomery, New Hanover County NAACP president.

This year’s award winners include outstanding ensemble cast in a motion picture for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, outstanding breakthrough creative (television) to Quinta Brunson for her work on “Abbott Elementary”, and Serena Williams receiving the Jackie Robinson Sports Award.