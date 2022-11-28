Local retail and small businesses offer Cyber Monday deals

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Holiday shoppers likely online most of the day, grabbing Cyber Monday deals as the biggest buying weekend of the year wraps up.

While most people flocked to the big department stores, Zelle Wiggins, Owner of Zia Boutique in Mayfaire, says it is important to shop small this holiday season, whether it be online or in store.

“I feel like right now big box retail is so easy and convenient, but so many small businesses are trying to get their product out there. We work really hard to make our product available both in the store for our local shoppers and online. Small businesses are the heart of our community,” said Wiggins.

Some shoppers were still out and about Monday afternoon, taking advantage of lingering Black Friday deals, or picking up their online Cyber Monday order in-store.

“Belk is good. Belk has really good deals. The actual mall has pretty good deals still. It was a sporadic shopping day,” said two local shoppers, Baylie Collins & Carly Offschanka.

Local retailers are reminding shoppers as they search for the perfect Christmas gifts in-store and online, you may not have to look too far outside of your own zip code to find a great deal.