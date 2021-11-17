Local vape shop is one of fifteen in the state NC Attorney General investigates

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein prepares to take major actions against the e-cigarette industry, one Wilmington vape shop is in the crosshairs.

The investigation is due to ongoing concerns about kid-friendly flavors, youth marketing, and poor age verification. WWAY spoke with the manager of “King Vape and Tobacco” on Market Street in Wilmington. He says he was unaware of Stein’s investigation, but says he is not concerned because they follow the law and only sell to those of legal age.

The attorney general said he would urge Robert Califf, nominated to be commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration by President Joe Biden, to create national, industry-wide regulations on flavored e-cigarettes.