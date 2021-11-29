Lowes Home Improvement submits plans for Leland location

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A popular home improvement store could be coming soon to Leland.

A spokeswoman for the town confirmed the plans for a Lowes Home Improvement have been submitted to the Technical Review Committee. If approved, the store would be at the intersection of Ocean Gate Plaza and Gateway Boulevard in Leland Town Center behind the Chick-fil-A and Starbucks.

Last month, Leland’s Economic and Community Development Director Gary Vidmar shared that plans for a major home improvement store were in the works after the community consistently expressed a lot of interest.

We’ll have more information on this development as soon as it becomes available.