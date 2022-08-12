“Made in the Shade” Returns

This weekend car lovers are flooring it to Elizabethtown for the 24th annual "Made in the Shade" car and truck show.

This weekend car lovers are flooring it to Elizabethtown for the 24th annual “Made in the Shade” car and truck show.

The event has everything from modern hot rods, to 70’s muscle cars, and 1940’s wood beds. Food and drinks are available but no pets are allowed except for service animals. The show begins at 8 am on Saturday, August 13th (08/13/22).

The show is located at 1320 West Broad Street. Click here for more information.