Man arrested, charged in deadly Elizabethtown shooting

Max Robert Busing (Photo courtesy: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Elizabethtown this past weekend.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a gunshot wound call came into Bladen County 911 Communication around 9:18 pm on Saturday.

Deputies arrived to a home in the 1300 block of Hwy 53 West, where they found 62-year-old William David Busing with a gunshot wound to the chest. Busing was transported to Bladen County Hospital and then airlifted to Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

His brother, Max Robert Busing, 58 of Palm Bay, Florida was arrested.

Busing is charged with Murder and is in Bladen County Detention Center with No Bond.