Man charged after video shows him naked on boat in Wrightsville Beach, police say

Mugshot of Jason Daniel Jarvis (Photo: NHSO)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A man is in the New Hanover County jail charged with indecent exposure.

Jason Daniel Jarvis, 40, was arrested on Thursday afternoon.

A video that surfaced on social media shows a naked man standing on the bow of a boat docked near the Fish House Grill in Wrightsville Beach. The man appears to be stretching in the clip. Police confirm that the man in the video is Jarvis.

The jail’s website says Jarvis’ first court appearance is Friday.