Man charged with first degree murder for shooting in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man has been charged with first degree murder in the fatal shooting of another man in Whiteville.

Whiteville Police responded to the Sandy Ridge Apartments on Oct. 25 and found Tony Baker suffering from a gunshot wound. Baker later died of his injuries.

Whiteville Police and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation conducted a joint investigation into the shooting, leading to an arrest on Nov. 23.

Leroy Moore Jr., of Fayetteville, is charged with first degree murder.

Police say Moore was taken into custody in Fayetteville and taken back to Columbus County without incident. Moore is being held under no bond at the Columbus County Detention Facility.