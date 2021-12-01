Man convicted of murder and rape being consider for parole

Alexander White (Photo: NCDPS)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A North Carolina panel is considering whether to grant parole to a man convicted of rape nearly 40 years ago.

Alexander White was convicted of first-degree rape in December of 1982. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, he has also been convicted of first-degree murder in 1965, trying to escape prison in 1966 and 1973, among other crimes.

He was convicted for murder in New Hanover County and convicted for rape in Pender County.

The state’s current sentencing law eliminates parole for crimes committed after October 1, 1994, however, White was sentenced under previous guidelines.