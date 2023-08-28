Man dead after being found unresponsive in water in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating after a man has died after being found unresponsive in the water.

The Carolina Beach Police Department, Carolina Beach Fire Department and New Hanover County EMS responded to the beach near Seagull Lane around noon on Monday in reference to an unresponsive person in the water.

First responders pulled the man from the water and performed live-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man was identified as 59-year-old Steven Samuel Lehner from Germantown, Maryland.

The investigation is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected.

Lehner’s family members have been notified.