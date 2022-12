Man dies after Christmas morning shooting in Durham

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) — Durham Police are investigating a deadly Christmas morning shooting.

According to DPS, officers responded around 10:00 to the 2700 block of Ashe Street and found a man and woman who had both been shot.

After EMS transported both to the hospital, the man later died from his injuries, police said. The woman had non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

