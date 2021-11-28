Man dies following Sunday morning car v. motorcycle crash on Oleander Dr.

Around 10:30 am, Wilmington Police officers responded to a car v. motorcycle collision at 3500 Oleander Dr near Independence Mall.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One man has died following a traffic crash on Sunday morning.

Around 10:30 am, Wilmington Police officers responded to a car v. motorcycle collision at 3500 Oleander Dr near Independence Mall.

The east bound lane of Oleander Dr. was shut down from Independence Blvd to Floral Pkwy for more than two hours. All lanes are currently back open.

One male who was driving the motorcycle died at the scene of the crash.

WPD is investigating the incident.