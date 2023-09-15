Man in custody after Leland Police respond to disturbance call

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — One man is in custody after police responded to a disturbance call on Thursday afternoon in Leland.

A spokesman with the Leland Police Department says a call came in at 5:33 pm regarding a disturbance in the 400 block of Village Road.

When officers arrived, they heard two gunshots and a suspect ran through the woods.

Police caught the suspect and he is now in custody. He is not facing any charges at this time.

Police say there is no danger to the public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. We will share more information as it becomes available.