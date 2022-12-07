Man on trial in New Hanover County for 1996 rape case

NEW HANVOER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —A trial is officially underway for a man charged with first-degree rape in a 1996 case. The trial began this week.

Timothy Iannone was arrested in 2021, after investigators used DNA evidence to connect Iannone to the crime.

Many of the witnesses selected by the prosecution are testifying about incidents or cases that may have occurred after the 1996 case, showing evidence that may connect Iannone to other incidents that are similar in nature.

According to authorities, Iannone allegedly kidnapped the female victim, terrorized her, and held her against her will as a sex slave.

Iannone was considered a suspect in the murder of Allison Jackson-Foy, whose body was found near Monkey Junction in 2008.

No one has been charged in that case.