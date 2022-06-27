Man sentenced in 2020 deadly hit and run in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Around two years ago, a man was charged in a deadly hit and run accident, in which an 18-year-old was killed. On Monday, the suspect made a plea bargain in court and was sentenced.

32-Year-Old DeAnglo Eugene Newton of Rose Hill was sentenced to 30 days in prison and probation for the hit and run death of 18-year-old Tylek Bordeaux. In January of 2020, Bordeaux was walking southbound on US 421 in Pender County, when he was hit from behind by a car.

Bordeaux was rushed the hospital, but died from his injuries. Soon after, DeAnglo Newton was named a suspect in the case. Newton pleaded guilty to hit and run, and serious injury involving death, and received his sentence.

Assistant District Attorney Sean Spiering spoke on the case’s outcome.

“He plead guilty to that, that’s a Class F felony. Let’s go ahead and say, as a prosecutor we try to do everything that’s right, but we can only do what the law allows us to do. In this case, probable cause to believe he committed that, which is a homicide, and that’s what happened here. The judge sentenced him to a combination of the two, probation and active. He’s going to be incarcerated for 30 days, he’ll come out on 36 months of supervised probation,” said Sean Spiering, Pender County Assistant District Attorney.

Spiering also reminded community members of the severity of a hit and run.

“If you hit something, stop, you have an obligation to. In this case, it’s a Class F felony, and that’s a homicide, and that’s why we’re here today, because someone didn’t stop and do what they’re supposed to do by law. This is a tragic event that left an 18-year-old young man dead, and two parents understandably grieving, and not a fan of what the court had ordered today, but that’s what the judge ordered. That’s what the law allows, and that’s what we’re going forward with today,” said Spiering.

Newton began his 30-day sentence on Monday.