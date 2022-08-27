Man with special needs at risk of losing family home no longer worries thanks to locals who saw his story on WWAY

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– An update to a story we told you about last month, more help for Rashone Jackson, the Wilmington man who was at risk of losing his home after the passing of his mother. On top of getting help saving the family home, he’s getting a helping hand from people who saw his story here on WWAY.

Rashone Jackson is a brain tumor survivor who lost his mother back in December.

The Eason family who owns Handy Andy’s Pressure Washing heard Rashone’s story, and it “struck them to the core”. Their sons went to school with Rashone at New Hanover High School, as well as Junior High. They decided to go to Rashone’s home and help him do a little maintenance.

They did lawn care, pressure washing, replaced railings and deck boards, built a walkway from his porch to his driveway, and hauled away debris.

Kevin Martin, another friend of Rashone’s, was also able to get his bike repaired so he can have a better way to get to and from work.

Darcy Eason of Handy Andy Pressure Washing says they wanted to help make a difference for this deserving man.

“We have a pressure washing company so we were like, the least we can do is go pressure wash this kid’s ramp, so we’re just seeing what we can do to help and in what capacity.”

Kevin Martin, Friend of Rashone’s who had his bike repaired after picking him up from his walk home from work on a hot summer day says,

“We do live in a community, I find, of people that really do surround others that are in need.”

Rashone Johnson, Home Owner, says he is very thankful for the family’s, who are also his best friends, help.

“They’re my best friends like, this is such a blessing.”

There is a Go Fund Me set up for Rashone. If you’d like to donate, you can go to this link here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-a-young-man-with-special-needs-keep-his-home?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR3NTjBmrrttHm38IIXOH0t-gzEVBxgiOjOB5SdtUci3NCoHKsFgBbePQ9M