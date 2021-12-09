Many people rush to buy live Christmas trees

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As the holidays get close, some are still searching for the perfect Christmas tree. Barr Evergreens has seen hundreds of visitors since sales began last month.

Owner Rusty Barr says this season, between 200 and 300 trees have been sold daily. He says last year they sold out within 3 weeks and sales are good this year as well.

“We’ve sold quite a few trees, and you know it just like at 4 or 5 o’clock and everybody gets off work and comes out and purchases a tree, and it’s been a fast and furious season,” said Rusty Barr.

Barr says they will continue to remain set up on Shipyard Boulevard until the last tree is sold.