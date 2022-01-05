Mask policies being revisited at school districts across the Cape Fear

Face mask (Photo: MGN Online)

CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY) — Across the Cape Fear, school districts have been revisiting mask policies for students and staff. Some districts are bringing back mask mandates and others are keeping masks optional.

New Hanover County Schools reinstated its mask mandate for students and staff on Tuesday. Columbus County Schools also requiring students and staff to wear facial coverings on campus, but planning a new vote on mask policy Monday, January 10. Also planning to vote again on Monday is Bladen County Schools, where masks are currently optional. Brunswick County Schools and Pender County Schools also staying mask optional for the time being.