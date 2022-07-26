Mega Millions jackpot has people lining up in hope of getting the lucky numbers

Leland, NC (WWAY)– Convenience stores across the Cape Fear have been busy with people lining up for a chance to strike it rich.

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is worth a whopping 830-million dollars. There hasn’t been a winner of the grand prize in more than three months. When we stopped by a station in Leland, there were plenty of people grabbing tickets with their fill-up and snacks.

We caught up with a few of them and asked what they would do with the money if they were the lucky winner tonight.

“I’m going to travel around the world, and most of it I’m going to give to the school district here.” Jeff Haugen says, as he is an educator in the district

Brian Wallington says he would use the money to help his family.

“It only takes one to win. One ticket!”

Hopefully that one ticket can be yours. The drawing will be at 11pm tonight.