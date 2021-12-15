Military and vets don’t need to ‘Go It Alone’ over the holidays

Coastal Horizons and Save A Vet Now team to help with holiday-induced stress

Veterans (Photo: U.S. Air Force)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The holidays can be difficult for military members, veterans, and military families. Festive events can trigger feelings of loneliness, isolation, grief, survivor’s guilt, and sadness. Large crowds and loud noises can bring on PTSD symptoms.

Coastal Horizons and the nonprofit Save A Vet Now (SAVN) are working to help veterans and military members get outpatient treatment services. SAVN has a special account to cover any co-pay or self-pay costs for treatment at its Brunswick, New Hanover, or Pender outpatient locations.

Coastal Horizons offers services to promote healthier lives, stronger families and safer communities. Telemental Health Therapist and veteran Justin Gibson says “there is no need for them to ‘go it alone.’ Help is just a phone call away.”

If you need help reach out to Coastal Horizons at the following numbers:

New Hanover County 910-343-0145

Brunswick County 910-754-4515

Pender County 910-259-0668

For immediate help call Mobile Crisis at 1-866-437-1821.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.