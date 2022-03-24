Multimedia Account Executive – 513
NOTIFICATION OF JOB OPENING
TO: Community Contacts DATE: March 22, 2022
Job: Multimedia Account Executive JOB REFERAL #: 513
Make your mark in Television Broadcasting. Morris Multimedia is among the largest privately held media companies in the United States… owning and operating eleven network affiliate television stations in Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee. Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated to making Morris Multimedia a communications powerhouse. We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team!
WWAY-TV, located in Leland, NC, is seeking an enthusiastic, highly motivated candidate to build a career as a multimedia marketing Account Executive, selling television advertising, digital advertising and promotional event sponsorships to local businesses in the Wilmington / Cape Fear Region.
Your responsibilities will include:
Sales
- Business to business outside sales calls
- Learn the business of advertising and sales fundamentals
- Learn and understand the business objectives and advertising strategies of clients across many business categories then help them achieve those goals
- Generate advertising revenue through television advertising sales and event sponsorship sales to local advertisers
- Present marketing ideas to area business decision makers
- Provide input on sales promotion ideas to sales management
- Attain budgeted revenue goals through effective solicitations, promotions and customer service
Qualifications:
- 2-3 Years of PROVEN Outside Sales Experience – preferred
- College Degree, preferably in Marketing, Business Administration, Communications, etc.
- Strong organizational, written and presentation skills
- Competitive, energetic and self-starter
- Team player
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment, with a desire to win
- Professional appearance
- Must be proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint
- Internet/Social Media/Digital understanding
Our Advertising Sales Executives are some of the most successful and highest compensated sales people in the industry. If you are interested in learning how to become one of them, we want to hear from you!
You must possess a valid and clean driver’s license.
Mail, fax, or e-mail cover letter, resume to WWAY, 1224 Magnolia Village Way
Leland NC 28451. Fax (910)202-0769. abrink@wwaytv3.com
NO TELEPHONE CALLS PLEASE. Include above reference number. We utilize DMV & criminal background checks, in addition to drug screening, as a condition of employment.
It is the policy of WWAY-TV, LLC that employment shall be based on merit, qualification, and competence. Employment practice shall not be influenced or affected by virtue of an applicant’s or an employee’s race, age, sex, religion, color, national origin, or disability. Females and minorities are encouraged to apply.