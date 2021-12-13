Murdaugh bond hearing to be held Monday morning

Alex Murdaugh's bond hearing will be held on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

Alec Murdaugh awaits the beginning of his bond hearing in the Richland Judicial Center in Columbia

Murdaugh’s hearing was originally scheduled for last Friday, December 10 but it was announced Thursday it had been moved to Monday, December 13 after 21 new charges were filed.

Murdaugh is facing almost 50 charges, most of them related to defrauding victims of over $6 million. The majority of the charges stem from what prosecutors say has been years of taking money from clients.

