Murder suspect among those arrested following Columbus County deputy chase

Ja’Quarius Marquez Bellamy, Byren Ahmar Stephens, and Zireous Zia Green(Photo: CCSO)

FAIR BLUFF, NC (WWAY) — A murder suspect was among three people arrested following a deputy chase, authorities say.

On Tuesday, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office had a checking station on Highway 904 and Hinson’s Crossroads in Fair Bluff.

“During the checking station, a vehicle pursuit took place that led deputies to return to the area of Lee Street and Center Street of Fair Bluff after the pursuit, where during the pursuit, the fleeing vehicle drove through the yard of a residence, ” the sheriff’s office wrote in a release.

While contacting residents of the area, CCSO says deputies saw a vehicle parked on the side of a home on Center Street with multiple people inside.

When a deputy approached the car, they reportedly smelt marijuana. After a search, CCSO says deputies found drugs and a stolen gun.

Zireous Zia Green was arrested and charged with felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm and misdemeanor Carrying a Concealed Gun. He received a $5,000 secured bond.

Ja’Quarius Marquez Bellamy was charged with felony Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance, felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, and misdemeanor Carrying a Concealed Gun. He received a $6,000 secured bond.

Byren Ahmar Stephens was charged with misdemeanor Carrying Concealed Gun, misdemeanor Possession Marijuana Paraphernalia, felony Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance, and Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver Marijuana. He also had an outstanding arrest warrant from Robeson County for an Indictment of First-Degree Murder from 2018. He received no bond.