Musician Jack Johnson matches funds for Wilmington environmental non-profit

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– A Wilmington non-profit is on the radar of a well-known celebrity who has a dedication to the organization’s cause.

In 2014, Jack Johnson, a well-known musician and former pro surfer, awarded Plastic Ocean Project with a three thousand dollar donation. Now, eight years later, his foundation is doubling donations up to $2500 from now until October 15th for Wilmington-based environmental non-profit.

The Plastic Ocean Project takes on three objectives. education through research, out reach through art, and solutions for collaboration.

Bonnie Monteleone, Plastic Ocean Project Executive Director, says they hope to inspire people to take action to protect the environment with this partnership.

“Together with Jack Johnson Foundation were trying to educate people on how they can make small actions to reduce the millions of tons of plastic that we are producing every year.”

On October 9th Plastic Ocean Project is holding a fundraiser for their film project called ‘If The Ocean Could Talk’ from 5-7 pm at Blockade Runner, in which Jack Johnson will be included in.