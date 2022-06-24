Mykolaiv mayor urges “everyone who wants to stay alive to leave the city”

(Photo: Emergency Service of Ukraine / (CC BY 4.0)

UKRAINE (CNN) — The mayor of the southern Ukraine city of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, has urged residents of the city to leave.

“I suggest everyone who wants to stay alive to leave the city. About 230,000 people remain in Mykolayiv city now,” the mayor said.

Evacuation routes out of the city are in the directions of Odesa, Kryvyi Rih and Kyiv.

He described the situation as “generally very bad. The city is shelled every day.”

The mayor said 111 people have been killed and 502 people have been injured, including six children.