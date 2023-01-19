NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher closing for several days to conduct deep clean

The NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher is closing its doors for one week to conduct a deep clean (Photo: WWAY)

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you planned to attend the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher late this month into early February, you may need to rethink those plans.

The Aquarium will be closed from January 30th through February 3rd as crews work to clean up.

Crews say they are diving into 2023 with a renewed commitment to the animals, visitors, and each other—tackling projects, enhancing animal care, and making sure the Aquarium sparkles and shines.

“The compassion and unwavering commitment of the Fort Fisher team to the animals and the community is unmatched,” aquarium director Hap Fatzinger said. “It’s important for us to take this time to begin 2023 with momentum and renewed focus on animal welfare and our conservation mission.”

The Aquarium welcomes about 500,000 visitors and 25,000 students each year and is due for a deep clean, according to staff.

It will reopen after the week-long closure on Saturday, February 4th.