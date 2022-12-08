NC Azalea Festival to host its inaugural Jingle on the Beach

Wrightsville Beach Park (Photo: WWAY)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Azalea Festival will be hosting its inaugural “Jingle on the Beach” in Wrightsville Beach on Saturday, December 10.

The family-friendly event will be held in Wrightsville Beach Park. There will be arts, crafts and performances. Plus the 2021 Queen Azalea, the Azalea Festival Princess, and the former Miss North Carolina will be on hand to meet and greet visitors.

“Beachy Santa” and Mrs. Claus will also stop by to say hello, and take photos with event attendees.

“The Azalea Festival is looking to expand our programming year-round. We want to give back to the community, not just in that week in April. So, this was an opportunity that came to us through the Cape Fear Volunteer Center and their Big Buddy program. Great idea to partnership with them and support that great organization as well,” said Alison Baringer, NC Azalea Festival executive director.

Tickets will be on sale the day of the event, $5 for adults and $20 for children. Advance Tickets are also available at $5 for adults and $15 for children. All children must be accompanied by a paying adult. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Cape Fear Volunteer Center’s Big Buddy program.