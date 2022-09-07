NC Cooperative Extension offers tips on snake encounters

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– While summer is quickly winding down, experts say you can still expect to see snakes around your yard or garden, and they’re offering tips on what you should do if you spot one.

According to the North Carolina Cooperative Extension, there are 38 snake species native to our state, but only six are venomous.

The agency says people should think twice before killing snakes in their yards and gardens. Because many are beneficial, since they help control insect and rodent populations.

Amy Mead with NC Cooperative Extension says the best thing you can if you encounter a snake is to leave it alone.

“We want to make sure that we give them their space. We don’t want to panic or approach them, most snake bites occur when people are trying to kill or handle snakes, so if we just give them their space, we should be okay,” said Amy Mead with NC Cooperative Extension area natural resources agent.

NC Cooperative Extension also recommends removing debris and twigs in your yard, where snakes may hide, and learn how to identify the different species.