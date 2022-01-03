NC reports highest COVID percent positive rate since start of pandemic

Bumper to bumper lines at COVID testing drive through site in Raleigh (Photo: WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC (WSOC) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released new metrics on Monday as the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread across the state.

The state reported 12,989 new COVID-19 cases with a 27.4% daily percent positive rate — which is the highest percent positive rate reported since the start of the pandemic and well above the state’s 5% goal.

In addition, 335 more people were hospitalized with the virus and 31 more North Carolinians died over the weekend from COVID-19.

