NC STEM Explorers visits sea turtle hospital in Surf City to film episode

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) —A crew shooting a TV show that showcases experiments and careers based on STEM education, visited the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Hospital to shoot one of its first episodes.

NC STEM Explorers will focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) in each show. The show will include two experiments and a career segment where middle school aged hosts, like 12-year-old Riley Ludwig, will interview someone in a STEM career.

“I’ve always been interested in this, like in school. Especially, whenever we would have a STEM week like sometimes, and I loved doing the experiments more than just reading it in a book,” said Riley Ludwig, host.

The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center is featured in one of the show’s 26 episodes on 26 different topics.

“It’s so neat to see riley and see her curiosity and her interest in sea turtles and in STEM, in science, technology, engineering and math as a whole. At your age, your friends can relate with you more than they can relate with me. So, to have her asking the questions, it’s great to have her be able to talk one on one really with me, but be able to present this from the perspective of a 12-year-old,” said Kathy Zagzebski, Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center executive director.

Those who work with the turtles believe it will bring much needed attention to the field.

“I think that’s a very good way of communicating. So, for young adults to other young adults that might inspire them to investigate all aspects of biology. It might just not be sea turtles, but it might be ecology or some other aspect involved, and it might be something that kids are not thinking about as careers,” said Terry Meyer with the Topsail Turtle Project.

Riley said she is thankful for the opportunity to learn more, and knows the information will be viewed by others her age.

“It’s really cool, and I’m really glad I am learning about it to tell some other kids that I know,– my age. Because, I never learned about this. No one’s every told me about, —like the turtles, and how they can be endangered like this,” said Riley Ludwig.

The show will air September 17 on WWAY, and across the state in Raleigh, Greensboro, New Bern, and Charlotte.