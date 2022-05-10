NCDEQ holds public meeting to talk well-sampling in the Lower Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A panel from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality held a public meeting on Monday evening at UNCW inside Lumina Theater.

Michael Scott, Division of Waste Management Director, says Chemours began sending out letters this week to residents of New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, and Columbus Counties about the well-sampling process.

In order to qualify for your well to be sampled, it must be used for drinking water, be in close proximity to the Cape Fear River and municipal water and sewer lines, or have known detections of PFAS in groundwater wells.

There are three ways for residents to qualify for alternative drinking water sources if their wells tests positive for Chemours PFAS chemicals.

At or above 140 parts per trillion (ppt) or any applicable health advisory of GenX – qualifies the affected resident for a granular activated carbon (GAC) system, municipal water or reverse osmosis units for each sink in the house.

At or above 70 ppt combined levels of PFAS compounds listed in Attachment C – qualifies the affected resident for three under-sink reverse osmosis (RO) systems.

At or above 10 ppt for an individual PFAS compound listed in Attachment C – qualifies the affected resident for three under-sink reverse osmosis (RO) systems.

NCDEQ Secretary Elizabeth Biser says the department remains committed to holding Chemours accountable and strongly advised people to get their wells tested.

“This is a process that we originally started in the Bladen and Cumberland County area immediately surrounding the Chemours site. We are building a website to provide additional information to residents to answer their questions and again we are encouraging residents to get their wells tested,” Biser said.

This was the first of many public meetings to be held by the DEQ. A public hearing is being scheduled for next month, but the date has not yet been finalized.

For more information on how to get your well tested, visit here or call (910) 678-1100.