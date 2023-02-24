NCDHHS warns of EBT card skimmers and stolen benefits

Photo: MGN

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The NC Department of Health and Human Services says it is receiving increasing reports of card skimmers stealing FNS benefits.

Card skimming is a method of obtaining data by attaching a device to point of sale machine/personal identification number pad to steal card numbers and other information from credit, debit and EBT cards.

The card skimmers look like a normal part of a POS machine/PIN pad and can be easily attached to the machines in less than one minute. Card cloning is the copying of stolen EBT card information to new card. The skimmed EBT card numbers are used to steal benefits from FNS recipients and can be cloned onto other cards.

NCDHHS recommends people who use EBT cards take the following actions to keep their EBT card/account secure: