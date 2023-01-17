NCDOT addresses vandalism displaying racist language on Military Cutoff Extension project

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —An investigation is underway by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office into racial slurs painted on sound barrier walls on the new Military Cutoff Extension, and the North Carolina Department of Transportation is speaking out about the incident.

The NCDOT is asking people to report these incidents directly to help them, respond quicker to incidents like this one.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says problems like vandalism can be reported through its website “NCDOT Contact Us“.

Vandalism on several sections of the sound wall on the Military Cutoff Extension, between Putnam Drive and Lendire Road, was discovered around two weeks ago.

NCDOT says that incidents like that one, costs them time and costs taxpayer’s money.

“It does cost quite a bit of money for us, because it costs in the direct cost of the material and the labor to go out and cover that up, but it also costs in our crews actually not being able to respond to potholes or clean other ditches and that sort of thing. Now, we have to go and respond to a graffiti,” said Trevor Carroll, NCDOT Division 3 maintenance engineer.

The DOT says the portion of the graffiti with racial slurs has already be covered, and the remaining vandalism will be covered by early spring.

The road project’s contractor is working with law enforcement to find the vandals, and charge them.

“Those vandals have committed two crimes. One, the vandalism of graffiti, and also trespassing. That particular route is under construction. Only the contractor personnel and our NCDOT personnel that are inspecting the job, really should be on that corridor. We ask everyone to stay off of there,” said Carroll.

At this point, no arrests have been made, and there is no description of a suspect or suspects in connection to the sound wall graffiti.