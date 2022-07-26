NCDOT project underway repaving portion of US 17 in Leland

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —The NCDOT is working on a project on the highway in Leland, expected to be underway for the next few weeks.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation beginning its work on resurfacing US 17 in Leland near the US 74/76 interchange.

“Every road at some point has a life span. Obviously, your roads that have more heavy traffic come up for resurfacing faster, so our goal is to make sure our heavily, — as far as traveled and higher speed limit roads definitely have a good paving condition to travel on. so this happens roughly every 5 to 7 years on our interstates, and heavily primary routes,” said David Sawyer, NCDOT Division 3 resident engineer.

The work is not expected to create any significant changes to the flow of traffic on the roadways.

“On Us 17, we are paving from NC 133 to the US 74/76 intersection. That work will be at night, the restrictions are no daytime paving. The actual work on the on and off ramps, and the section of US 74 and 76 will be daytime, but the restrictions are no work during the rush hours of the morning and afternoon,” said Sawyer.

When crews are paving US 17, they will only be working from 7pm to 6am. When they are working on 74/76, they will not be paving from 6am-8am or from 4pm-6pm.

“Our goal is to not impede the daily commuters or daytime traffic at all. Obviously, when you approach the work zones, we ask that you just slow down a little and be cautious and be aware for the safety of the traveler and our workers that are there,” said Saywer.

The project is expected to be completed within 4 to 6 weeks if weather permits.