NCHP, Bladenboro police investigating vehicle pursuit

Police investigating vehicle pursuit and crash that ended in the Bladenboro area (Photo: Contributed)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One person has been arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Bladen County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Bladenboro Police, law enforcement were asked to be on the lookout for a vehicle wanted in connection with a theft at the Big Blue Store in Elizabethtown. The vehicle was spotted and a chase ensued.

The chase involved NC Highway Patrol and went through the Clarkton area and along Hwy 211, before entering Bladenboro. Bladenboro Police joined the pursuit, which continued along MLK Jr. Drive and ended when the vehicle crashed on Butler Mill Road.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody, but has been taken to the hospital to be examined. No other drivers were injured in the pursuit.

At this time, the name of the person arrested has not been released, and no word on charges.

