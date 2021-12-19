NC’s Student Pandemic EBT program extended through 2021-22 school year

North Carolina's Student Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) food assistance program was granted approval from the federal government to be extended through the end of the 2021-22 school year.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced on Dec. 15 it received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for eligible K-12 students, under new rules.

“A nutritious diet is an essential part of a student’s health, well-being, and academic success,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “The P-EBT program helps students and their families who are directly impacted by COVID-19 by providing resources to buy food so they can focus on learning.”

