Nearly 180 acres burned in Pilot Mountain forest fire; State park closed at this time

SURRY COUNTY, NC ( ) — Fire officials and park rangers rushed to the scene of a raging forest fire on Saturday evening. All access to the state park 20 miles northwest of Winston-Salem has been closed until further notice.

North Carolina State Parks and Recreation reports as of 11:52 a.m. Sunday, the forest fire has burned nearly 180 acres of Pilot Mountain State Park. Park officials urge people to not use drones over the park at this time as they could interfere with fire-fighting aircraft.

