New Hanover Co. to host free COVID-19 testing event on Thursday

More than 600 rapid tests will be available at the drive-thru event.

COVID Testing (photo: Peyton Furtado)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As COVID-19 related metrics in New Hanover County continue to rise, officials with the county’s Health and Human Services will offer free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Thursday.

The event will take place from 9 am to 3 pm at the Health and Human Services Annex at 1507 Greenfield Street.

The focus of the event is to provide testing resources for individuals who are uninsured or underinsured and to identify cases of COVID ahead of New Year’s gatherings to limit viral spread.

“Following conversations with area medical providers, it is clear that there is a need to have more community testing to understand and monitor the spread of COVID in New Hanover County,” said Health and Human Services Director Donna Fayko. “We were able to acquire additional testing supplies from the state that will allow us to offer expanded testing to the community. This drive-thru event will allow residents in need to get tested and know if they have COVID so they can make proper decisions about whether to isolate over the coming days.”

Individuals seeking testing at the drive-thru event on Thursday will proceed to the HHS Annex parking lot and be directed by staff for testing. Each person will be required to complete a form requesting their name, date of birth, and phone number. No identification or insurance information will be needed. Consent forms must be signed by a parent or guardian for children to be tested. Results will be communicated following a 15-minute processing time. A total of 630 tests will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

In mid-November, New Hanover County’s percent positivity test rate had fallen to 2.7 percent and the average of new cases per day had dipped to 14.5 per day, based on a total of 203 cases in a 14-day window.

As of Wednesday, the percent positivity test rate has risen to 11.6 percent, while the average of new cases per day has jumped significantly to 75.2 per day based on 1,053 total cases in a 14-day window.