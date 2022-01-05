New Hanover Community Endowment announces its first CEO

William Buster, CEO and president of New Hanover Community endowment (Photo: New Hanover Community Endowment)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — After months of searching, the New Hanover Community Endowment has its first president and CEO.

William Buster will begin serving as CEO of the endowment on March 1. He is currently the senior vice president of impact of Asheville-Based nonprofit Dogwood Health Trust, The endowment is responsible for managing $1.25 billion from the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to Novant Health, with a goal of redistributing the money into the community through issued grants.

As CEO of New Hanover Community Endowment, Buster will work closely with the 13-member board and its committees, stakeholders and organizations.

“This is a tremendous opportunity, and anyone who’s been in philanthropy for any amount of time, having the opportunity to do something like this is a once in a lifetime, and so I could not pass up at least throwing my name to the hat, and so I am humbled and excited that the board gave me the opportunity,” said William Buster, New Hanover Community Endowment’s CEO and president.

The next steps for the endowment is to create a community advisory committee, develop a staffing model, recruit staff, and develop preliminary grant criteria.